Tuesday 15th December 2020
wclu-logo-web
winie-logo-web

Joe Fred Stinson

  • @ 1:45 pm

Joe Fred Stinson, 89, of Bowling Green, KY passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green.  The Scottsville, KY native was a retired employee of General Electric, U. S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and member of New Life Fellowship Free Methodist Church.  He was a son of the late Fred Marion Stinson and Harriett Cornelia Hicks Stinson and husband of the late Mary Wilmajean West Stinson. 

He is survived by 1 son:  Chip Stinson and wife, Evonna, Scottsville, KY; 

1 daughter:  Krystol “Krystie” Stinson, Scottsville, KY; 

1 sister:  Betty Stinson Matlock, Bowling Green, KY; 

1 sister-in-law:  Joyce Petty, Scottsville, KY; 

3 step grandchildren:  Nicole Cross, Alisha Butram (Jamie) and Josh Kepley (Jennifer); 

9 step great grandchildren. 

He was preceded in death by 1 brother:  Max Stinson; 8 sisters:  Katie Shrum, Clorene Clark, Jewell Turner, Carra Faye Stinson, Ruby Jones, Anna Grace, Lorene Witcher and Helen Shrum.

Cremation was chosen and a graveside service will be held at a later date.  Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations for funeral or medical expenses.  Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home. 

Share this posts

Menu

Sister Stations

Station Info

© 2020 WCLU Radio Powered by OneCMS™ | Served by InterTech Media LLC