Joe Fred Stinson, 89, of Bowling Green, KY passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired employee of General Electric, U. S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and member of New Life Fellowship Free Methodist Church. He was a son of the late Fred Marion Stinson and Harriett Cornelia Hicks Stinson and husband of the late Mary Wilmajean West Stinson.

He is survived by 1 son: Chip Stinson and wife, Evonna, Scottsville, KY;

1 daughter: Krystol “Krystie” Stinson, Scottsville, KY;

1 sister: Betty Stinson Matlock, Bowling Green, KY;

1 sister-in-law: Joyce Petty, Scottsville, KY;

3 step grandchildren: Nicole Cross, Alisha Butram (Jamie) and Josh Kepley (Jennifer);

9 step great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by 1 brother: Max Stinson; 8 sisters: Katie Shrum, Clorene Clark, Jewell Turner, Carra Faye Stinson, Ruby Jones, Anna Grace, Lorene Witcher and Helen Shrum.

Cremation was chosen and a graveside service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations for funeral or medical expenses. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home.