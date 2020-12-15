Ernie Clay Weir 75 of Glasgow passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Huff Weir; one daughter, Tammie DeBorde and husband Todd of Richmond; one granddaughter, Leah Kate DeBorde of Richmond; one brother, Ivan Weir and Myra of Parkers Lake, KY and a very special friend, James Jackson of Glasgow.

Funeral services for Ernie Clay Weir will be held at 11AM Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the A F Crow and Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:30PM Thursday in Russell Springs. Visitation from 4 to 8PM Wednesday and Thursday morning until time for service.