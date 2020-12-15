Cave City receives safety grant from KLC

Tuesday 15th December 2020
CAVE CITY, Ky. – The city of Cave City recently received a safety grant for sidewalk replacement and repair.

“We use every opportunity to make our city safer,” said Director of Public Works Robert Smith.

The grant is worth $2,325, and it was provided by the Kentucky League of Cities.

The grant will be used to upgrade sidewalks and repairs, a news release said.

“In these uncertain times, grants such as this one are a pratical way to make our budget go further, as well as provide avenues that will enhance public safety,” Smith said.

KLC has awarded over $4.5 million since the Safety Grant Program started in 1999.

