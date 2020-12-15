Callie E. Russell, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at her home in Richmond, KY. She was a longtime supervisor with General Electric until her retirement in the early 1990’s. She and Elvis moved to Richmond in 2017 to spend time with their son, granddaughter and great grandsons. She was a daughter of the late James E. Fishburn and Betty K. Anderson Fishburn.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years: Elvis F. Russell, Richmond, KY;

1 son: Stacy Russell and wife, Rindy, Richmond, KY;

1 granddaughter: Laura L. Barker (Joe) and

2 great grandsons: William Bradley Barker and Jonathan Thomas Barker, all of Danville, KY;

Her sister: Peggy Fishburn, Scottsville, KY and

Many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by 5 brothers and 3 sisters.

A FAMILY SOCIALLY DISTANCED AND MASK REQUIRED graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Allen County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Maxie McGuffey officiating. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Oak Forest No. 1 Cemetery. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, Scottsville, KY 42164. The funeral can be viewed live at 1:00 p.m. on the Goad Funeral Home Facebook page.