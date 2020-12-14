Martha Ann (Tooley) Dawson

Martha Ann (Tooley) Dawson, 63, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Wednesday, December 9th, at Monroe County Medical Center.

Martha was born in Tompkinsville, KY on July 22, 1957, a daughter of the late Juanita (Howard) and Truman Tooley. She was married to Frank Dawson, Sr., who precedes her in death.

Martha is survived by one daughter, LaTasha Bell (Erik) of Louisville, KY; two sons,

Marcelius Dawson Thomas (Allan), of Clarksville, TN; and Michael Jaye Dawson, of Tompkinsville, KY; and 7 grandchildren. Martha is also survived by a sister, Edna Pipken (Fontice), of Tompkinsville, KY; and special friends, Anna Tooley and Betty Anderson.

Other than her husband and parents she is preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Hamilton and two brothers, Wendell Tooley and Paul Evans.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 19th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY. Visitation is Saturday morning after 11:00 A.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Mt. Nebo Cemetery.

For the protection of Mrs. Dawson’s family, it is kindly asked to please wear a mask, refrain from physical touch and practice social distancing.