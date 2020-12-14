Kevin Lee Bozeman

Kevin Lee Bozeman, 55 of Bowling Green died Sunday, December 13 at his residence.

The Nashville, Tennessee native was a son of the late Perry and Shirley Ann Cook Bozeman and preceded in death by a brother, Roger Bozeman. He was in home restoration and body repairman. He was a member of Longhollow Baptist Church. Kevin was a country music singer with music being played overseas.

He was a loving husband to Rhonda McGonigal Bozeman; great father to his daughter, Holly Marsh (Adam); best papa to Maci Alice Ann Holliman and Lilith Ivy Valentin; one step daughter, Ashley Valentin (Roberto), one step son, Steven Price (Marissa), two nephews, Logan and Landon Bozeman.

There will be no service at this time as cremation was chosen. Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.