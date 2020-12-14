June E. Dwyer

June E. Dwyer, 89, of the Big Reedy community in Edmonson County, departed this life at her home, surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 12, 2020. The Edmonson County native was born on May 23, 1931 to the late C.R. and Glida Tomes Woosley. She was married to her husband of seventy years, Vernon Dwyer, who survives.

June was a retired school teacher, having taught one room schools in Butler County. She went on to teach 3rd grade at Sunfish and Brownsville Elementary Schools until her retirement. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Besides her husband, she leaves to honor her memory– one daughter, Jenny L. Porter of Beaver Dam; two sons, Mike Dwyer (Gloria) and Andy Dwyer both of Big Reedy; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Ann Luttrell of Big Reedy; several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Doug Porter.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be at 3:00 pm, Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Big Reedy Church of Christ Cemetery. Interment will be in Big Reedy Church of Christ Cemetery.

