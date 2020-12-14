Joeatta Helen Sturgeon

Joeatta Helen Sturgeon, age 82 of Horse Cave, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was a native of Hart County, a member of Rowletts Missionary Baptist Church and a retired manager of the Horse Cave Family Dollar.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde Johnson and Irene Logsdon Johnson; two infant grandchildren, Darl and Dale Burnett; one sister, Mary Dunn; one daughter-in-law, Peggy Burnett.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Loron Sturgeon of Horse Cave; one daughter, Scharity Rutherford (Brian) of Horse Cave; two sons, Rickie Burnette (Becky) of Horse Cave and Steve “Onion” Burnett of Cave City; four grandchildren, Chad Burnette (Melissa), April Meador, Jeffrey Burnett (Amanda) and Stacy Burnett (Chad); eight great-grandchildren, Alaysha, Stacia, Daisy, Brittany, Zackary, Shawn, Kennedi, Aven and Knoxley; one great-great-granddaughter, AllyRose; one brother, Lawrence Johnson (Sandy); several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be private under the direction of Winn Funeral Home, burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Park City.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.winnfuneralhome.com