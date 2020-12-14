James Houston Lively (Houston)

James Houston Lively (Houston), age 101 passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at his home in Munfordville KY. He was the son of the late Jim Mack and Mattie (Kessinger) Lively.

Houston graduated from Cub Run High School and worked as a farmer on his family farm until he retired at 65 years old. He was a member of the Campground Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Masonic Grand Lodge of Kentucky, F.&A.M.

He was united in marriage to Beatrice Mae Caswell, on December 23, 1939. They celebrated 66 years of a happy marriage and raised three children, Ronald, Jimmy and Debra.

Houston took pride in growing his crops and keeping the farm well-tended. His hobbies included water skiing, playing cards, reading and traveling. After taking care of his beloved wife, Beatrice, who died in 2005 after a lengthy illness, Houston started driving and transporting Amish families in Hart County until he retired again at age 95. At 96, he took a bus tour of the West to see in person some of the locations of the Western novels and movies which he loved.

Survivors include sons, Ronald Lively (Esperanza) Ecuador, South America and Jimmy Lively, Munfordville, KY; daughter, Debra Lively (Mark) Louisville, KY; six grandchildren, Jay Lively, Asheville, NC; Rhonda Rose Lively, Atlanta, GA; Tracy Lively Selby (Greg), Walton, KY; Robin Lively Bradshaw, Glasgow, KY; Richard Sullivan, Louisville, KY and Mathew Sullivan, Missoula, Montana; five great-grandchildren, Tyler, Justin, Jacob, Frankie and Autumn and one great-great grandson, Colton; sister-in-laws, Laverne Meredith and Jorene McCubbins and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice; two sisters, Maud Waddell and Ruth Evans and two grandsons, Lincoln Lively and James Mitchell “Little Jim” Lively.

Visitation will be 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, from 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home. The funeral service will be 11:00 am CT Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Jay Woods officiating. Interment will be at the Campground United Methodist Church Cemetery, Bonnieville, Ky.

The service will be livestreamed on our facebook page www.facebook.com/Brooks-Funeral-Home-KY-Our-Family-Caring-For-Your-Family

The family wishes to express special thanks for the loving care given to Houston the last four and one half years in his home by caregivers, Bonita Miller, Karen Childress and Annette Walton and also to the Hart County Senior Center where he loved to go and play cards and to Campground Methodist Church. Our family will always be grateful for their kindness and support of Houston.

Condolences to the family of Houston Lively may be expressed online at https://www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com/.