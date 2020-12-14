Clayton E. Thompson

Clayton E. Thompson, age 85, formerly of Canmer, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 13, 2020 at NHC in Glasgow. He was a proud Marine, loved Kentucky Wildcat Basketball, he was a loving dad and a second dad to many of his nieces and nephews. He was a KY state employee as a operator at the sewage treatment plant.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ellis Thompson and Eunice Sydnor Thompson; one brother, Randall Thompson; three sisters, Dorothy Thompson Cundiff, Elouise Thompson Bastin Acree and Elsie Thompson.

He is survived by three children, Donnie Thompson (Betty) of Glasgow, Rebecca Morris Thompson Buck (Sam) of Owensboro and Richard Thompson of Owensboro; six grandchildren, Jennifer Thompson Hiser (Phillip) of Lynnwood, Heather Thompson McCarol (Thomas) of Buffalo, Jamie Simpson (Michelle) of Leitchfield, Kellie Simpson Dooley (Brad) of Hardinsburg, Lacie Hart Bledsoe (Michael) of Keene, TX, Greg Hart II (Jessica) of Brandenburg; 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Clifford Thompson (Mary) of Elizabethtown, Dale Thompson (Sylvia) of Kileen, TX; one sister Janice Thompson Runyon (Kenny) of Danville.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow, with full military honor by D.A.V. Chapter #20 of Glasgow, in the Pearl Webb Cemetery.

A walk through visitation will be from 3 p.m.- 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Winn Funeral Home and again on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.winnfuneralhome.com