Betty C. Thompson

Betty C. Thompson, 82, of Edmonton passed away peacefully Friday, December 11, 2020 at Metcalfe Health Care in Edmonton. Betty was born September 2, 1938 to Joe and Lucy Martin White. She was married to the late Tommy Thompson who preceded her in death March 27, 2014.

Betty and her husband moved to Chicago at an early age and she was a retired meat wrapper with Jewel Grocers. After she and husband retired, they moved back to their hometown of Edmonton.

Betty is survived by one son Joe and his wife Roxanne Thompson of Orland Park, Illinois. Four grandchildren. Timothy, Savannah, Nathan and Tiffany. One great grandson. She is also survived by one sister Louise White of Edmonton and several nieces and nephews.

Private services for Mrs. Thompson will be Tuesday and burial will be held in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

