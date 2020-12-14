Barren Co. Property Transfers – Week of Dec. 7, 2020

GLASGOW, Ky. – The following property transfers occurred from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2020. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioners deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family.

Dec. 7, 2020:

Gary W. Gibbons and Tamala A. Gibbons to Gary W. Gibbons, .56 acres, Coral Hill Lecta Road.

Jeff Bogue and Melinda Bogue to Daniel R. Brooks and Melinda D. Brooks, multiple tracts, Flowers Road, $195,000.

Harold M. Nuckols and Gylinda Nuckols to Robyn M. Turner, 1.169 acres (Lot 21), Barren County, $183,240.

Patten Properties LLC to Devin Gearlds, 1.0 acres, Franks Mill Road, $120,000.

Lester D. Bale III and Lisa Bale to Scotty G. Hutchinson and Sarah J. Hutcheson, Lots 79 and 79A, Winners Circle, $385,000.

The Timothy L. Buck Family Living Trust to Douglas K. Toews and Nancy R. Toews, 40.46 acres, Tracy Road, $896.039.67.

Dec. 8, 2020:

Distinct Inc. to Wigwam Village No. 2 LLC, 4.39 acres, U.S. Highway 31-W, $425,000.

Charles Cochran and Aileen Cochran to Henry V. Ausbrooks and Janet K. Ausbrooks, 10.80 acres, Barren County, $190,000.

Dec. 9, 2020:

Stanley Taylor and Beth Taylor to Gary L. Ford Jr. and Brandy Ford, Lot (11,860 square feet), North Race Street, $105,000.

Gary Lee Ford Jr. and Brandy N. Ford to Kevin T. Clark and Denise D. Clark, 13.29 acres (Tract 2), Old Munfordville Road – Lexington Drive, $35,000.

James A. Garrett, Linda Garrett, Rita Coomer (Trustee) to Rita Coomer (Trustee), James A. Garrett and Linda Garrett, 2 Parcels, Indian Hills Drive.

Famers Investment Company Incorporated to Thomas M. Bale and Vickie Bale, 35.195 acres, Les Turner Road, $140,780.

Walter G. Robinson and Hazel M. Robinson to John Ian Davis and Cynthia K. Smith, 6.532 acres, Siddens Road.

Jetmaster USA LLC to K&M Services LLC, 2 Tracts, West Washington Street, $85,000.

Chris Thomason to Joseph Stratton, 1.74 acres, Highway 70, $17,000.

Burns Realty LLC to William E. Philbeck and Monisa Philbeck, 34.348 acres, Oil Well Road, $170,236.

Dec. 10, 2020:

Glenn W. Victor to Kathy Payne, .257 acres, Landrum Street, $7,000.

Garry Travis to Gregory S. Jackson, 2 Parcels, Nobob Road, $145,000.

Gail J. Gutierrez and Elias G. Gutierrez to Paul G. Wells and Carol Wells, .681 acres (Lot 25), One Tree Lane, $86,500.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (Washington) and United States of America to Matthew J. McClellan and Laura B. McClellan, .510 acres (Lot 74), Jared Tyler Road.

Pike and Pike Landholdings LLC to Anthony Thompson and Shavanda Thompson, Lot 10, Beechtree Hills North, $89,900.

Helen Richardson to Davisa Properties LLC, 2 Parcels, Doris Avenue, $135,000.

Dec. 11, 2020:

Cheryl Berry (Master Commissioner), Tommy N. Sneed, Nanette L. Richards, Unknown spouse of Tommy Sneed, Unknown spouse of Nanette Richards, United States of America Department of Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, Commonwealth of Kentucky, County of Barren and City of Glasgow to Southern Cross Estates Inc., .146 acres (Lots 10 and 11), Walnut Street.

Manihari LLC, Joe D. Houchens, Evelyn S. Houchens, Betty Bailey, Calvin Leech and Maude T. Isenberg to Cameron Wilson and Ashley Wilson, .532 acres (Lot 31), Woodson Way, $17,500.

Carolyn Johnson and Dennis Johnson to Donovan Shockley and Carrie Shockley, Multiple Lots, Webb Heights Subdivision, $55,000.