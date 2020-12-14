Auburn University Fires Football Coach Gus Malzahn

Auburn University said on Sunday that they have fired football coach Gus Malzahn after eight seasons. Malzahn had a 68-35 record with the Tigers. Auburn (6-4) beat Mississippi State in its final game of the season on Saturday in Starkville, Miss.

Auburn athletic director Allen Greene said in a news release, “After evaluating the state of the Auburn football program, we’ve decided that it was time to make a change in leadership. We appreciate everything that Gus did for the program over the last eight seasons. We will begin a search immediately for a coach that can help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level.”

Malzahn led the Tigers to a Southeastern Conference title and a national championship appearance in his first season (2017). Malzahn’s Tigers went 9-4 in 2019. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will assume the interim coach role after Malzahn’s departure.

Breaking: Gus Malzahn Fired As Auburn Head Coach Via www.cbssports.com Chip Patterson and Barrett Sallee discuss Auburn firing head coach Gus Malzahn and what it means…

Editorial credit: Rob Hainer / Shutterstock.com