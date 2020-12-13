Vicki Walters Grider, age 78, of Shelbyville, passed from this life late Friday evening, December11, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Lynchburg surrounded by family. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Cave City Cemetery in Cave City, KY with Pastor Joe Walters officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Wednesday, December 16, 2020, starting at 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 .m. in the chapel of Doak-Howell Funeral Home.

Family request that masks be worn during services.

Born October 23, 1942, in Pikeville, KY she was the daughter of the late Horace Grant and Gladys Damron Walters and was preceded in death by: loving husband, James E. “Jim” Grider; and infant brother, Eddie Grant Walters.

Vicki was a former executive manager with the Shelbyville Inn for over 2 decades and prior to retirement she worked with Edward Jones Financial Advisors. She was a former and first female President of the Chamber of Commerce. In her free time she enjoyed golf.

Survivors include: children, Jay (Victoria) Grider of Nashville, Steve (Trish) Grider of Franklin, and Katie (Clint) Bailey of Lynchburg; brother, Joe (Margie) Walters of Jenkins, KY; grandchildren, Tanner (Sydney) Russell of Lynchburg, and Abby Grider of Thompson Station; also great grandchild, Layton Russell of Lynchburg.

Memorial donations may be to the Bedford Cancer Foundation @ www.bedfordcancerfoundation.org mail: P.O. Box 1523 Shelbyville, TN 37162 or to the Shelbyville-Bedford County Humane Society @ www.shelbyvillebedfordhumane.org mail: P.O. Box 391 Shelbyville, TN 37162.

Doak-Howell Funeral Home is serving the family. Local arrangements by Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel.