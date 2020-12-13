Mary Anne Hester, 71, Horse Cave, passed away at her home on Sunday, December 13, 2020. She was born October 04, 1949 in Oklahoma City to the late Clarence and Ola Hodges Manghan. She was a registered nurse and interior designer and of the Mormon faith. She is survived by her husband Larry Hester; a son, Kevin Beare, OK; two daughters, Cinda King and Meredyth Winter, both of Kansas; two step-daughters, Shelli Hester and Tina Riley, both of Utah; a brother, George Richard Manghan, OK; ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother Randy Manghan.

Private graveside services at the Cave City Cemetery will be at 11 AM Thursday, December 17th with Bishop Douglas Chelsea officiating.

Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel is honored to assist the family with the funeral arrangements.