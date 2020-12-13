Kentucky State Police Investigating Fatal Collision In Christian County

Hopkinsville, Ky. (Christian County) – On December 12, 2020, around 10:08 PM, Kentucky State Police Post 2, Madisonville, was requested by the Christian County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a fatal collision involving a pedestrian on the Pennyrile Parkway.

Preliminary investigation revealed 21-year-old Navarro Shoan Mitchell Jr., of Clarksville, TN, was operating a 2006 Ford Mustang northbound on the Pennyrile Parkway. Near mile marker 17, for an unknown reason, Mitchell’s vehicle became disabled after it left the roadway and entered the median. Mitchell exited his vehicle and crossed both northbound lanes to speak with a subject who was parked on the northbound shoulder.

When Mitchell turned and began crossing the northbound lanes to return to his car, he was struck by a northbound vehicle operated by 37-year-old Nicholas Starr, of Madisonville, KY. Starr stopped his vehicle in the road, and exited his vehicle to check on Mitchell. While unoccupied, Starr’s vehicle was struck by another northbound vehicle driven by 26-year-old Haley Keenan, of Evansville, IN. Neither Starr or Keenan were injured in the collision.

Navarro Shoan Mitchell Jr. was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Christian County Coroner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Brian Graves.