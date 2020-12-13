Harriet Irene Gulley, age 58, passed away at her home December 12, 2020. She was born December 23, 1961 in Greenfield Indiana to the late Ottis and Charlotte Likens. Harriet married her husband, Jessie Gulley, March 1, 1982 who preceded her in death on September 13, 2016.

She spent her life in constant care of others, from raising two sons, to her many years as an LPN.

She is survived by two sons, Michael Ray Gulley (Melissa) and Corey Gulley both of Glasgow; one sister, Rosie Ragle (Jerry); one brother, Timmy Likens; four grandchildren, Megan Coomer, Alana Gulley, Mason Gulley, Abigail Gulley; many nieces and nephews also survive.

Harriet is preceded in death by her parents, Ottis Likens and Charlotte (Kirkwood) Likens; one sister Debbie Warf; one brother, Ottis “Neudie” Likens.

Private services will be held Wednesday, December 16th at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow City Cemetery. A family visitation will be held prior to the service.