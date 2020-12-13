David Wayne Daniels, 55, Horse Cave, died Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Barren County, he was a son of Barbara Richey McMillin and the late David Daniels. He had been an employee of Pride Engineering.

Survivors include three sons: Trevor Daniels, Nolyn Daniels, and Dawson Daniels; his mother, Barbara McMillin; five brothers: Larry Fancher, Tony Daniels, Dustin Daniels, Kenny Daniels, and Johnny Daniels; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Mark Daniels.

The family chose cremation. There will be a visitation with the family from 2 to 5 pm Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.