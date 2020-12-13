Huntley Allen Willen and Carbon Edward Willen, infant twin sons of Christopher Willen & Katelyn Huddleston, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, Kentucky.

They are survived by their parents, Christopher Willen & Katelyn Huddleston, paternal grandparents, Mike & Joyce Willen, maternal grandparents, Misty Gilbert & Dennis Huddleston, paternal great-grandparents Robert & Betty Riddle, maternal great-grandmothers, Avo Huddleston, Charolette Gilbert, all of Burkesville, Kentucky, aunt & uncles, Mary Gilbert of Burkesville, Kentucky, Colby Huddleston of Burkesville, Kentucky, Michael Chad (& Jessica) Willen of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Burchett Family Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky with Rev. Gary E. Cash officiating, with burial to follow. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.