Delcie Britt 89, of Glasgow, KY passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Signature Health Care of Hart County. Born in Cave City, KY on September 24, 1931 the daughter of the late Leonard and Pearlie Mae Thomas Smith and the wife of the late Robert “Bobby” Britt. Mrs. Britt was a retired seamstress at Handmachers in Glasgow and attended Basil Chapel United Baptist Church.

Survivors include one son, Todd Britt of Georgetown, KY; three sisters, Doris Ward, Jennie Wilson and Shirley Doyle all of Cave City; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by four brothers, Buford, J. B., Orville and Raymond Smith; one sister Olean Coomer.

Private services will be held 1:00 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020 (25 people) at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. A family visitation will be on Tuesday, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Kaden Tower 6100 Dutchmans Ln Ste401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.

Family and friends may visit www.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome at 1:00pm Tuesday Dec. 15th to participate in the live stream of the funeral celebration.