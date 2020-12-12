Shirley Taylor Swindle, 80, of Franklin, KY passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at her residence. The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker; former babysitter, employee of Doyle Florist and deputy jailer at the Allen County Jail and member of Smyrna Church. She was a daughter of the late Clarence Edward Taylor and Lena Morris Davis Taylor and wife of the late J L Swindle.

She is survived by 1 son: Randy Swindle, Franklin, KY;

1 brother: Stevie Taylor and wife, Helen, Adolphus, KY;

4 grandchildren: Jessica Holmin, Justin Swindle, Beth Durham (Cortney) and Whitney Curd (Will);

3 great grandchildren: Luke, Jayden and Ellie and 1 on the way: Adley.

She was preceded in death by a daughter: Jennifer Swindle; 2 brothers: Billy Taylor and Aaron Taylor; 2 sisters: Juanita Weston and Brenda Wilson.

Private funeral service will be Saturday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Kelvin Copas officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery. The service can be viewed live at 2:00 p.m. Saturday on the Goad Funeral Home Facebook page.