Maurine Judd Whitlow, age 95 of Greensburg, passed away Monday at the Greenhill Rehab & Care Center in Greensburg.

Survivors include: 3 daughters and 3 sons-in-law: Connie W. & Bro. Wilburn Bonta, Reta Sharon & Stephen Pickett and Shelia W. & Craig Pearman, all Green County.

2 sons and 2 daughters-in-law: Rodney Mike & Rita Whitlow of Campbellsville and Rodger Mark & Beatrice Whitlow of Green County.

7 grandchildren

11 great grandchildren

2 great-great grandchildren

8 step grandchildren

15 step great grandchildren

1 brother: Curtis Judd of Campbellsville

2 sisters-in-law: Addlene Judd of Glasgow and Cleo Judd of Columbia

There will be a private Funeral service for Maurine Judd Whitlow Sunday at the Cowherd & Parrott Funeral Home in Greensburg with burial to follow in the New Salem Cemetery in Green County.

A walk-thru visitation will be conducted from 4 until 7 P.M., Central time Saturday and from 7 A.M. until 1:30 P.M. Sunday at the Cowherd & Parrott Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to be made to the New Salem Cemetery fund or to the New Salem Baptist Church Youth fund, which can be made at the funeral home.