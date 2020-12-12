Jimmy Cole, 58 of Bowling Green died Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Medical Center.

He was a son of the Robert Earl and Genny Alford Cole and is preceded in death by a grandson, Brett Robertson and two brothers, Timmy and Bobby Cole. He was owner of Cole’s Grocery.

His survivors include his wife Aletha Bryant Cole; his daughters, Stacy Robertson (Brent) and Christy Ragle; a nephew, Austin Cole.

There will be a walk through visitation Monday from 10 a.m. -1 p.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with funeral service being at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Boiling Springs Cemetery. All those who wish to honor and remember Jimmy in person must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing for the safety of those in attendance.