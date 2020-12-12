On 12/11/2020, the Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street that results in a drug arrest.

Officer Carroll made contact with Jarmaris Nettles and confirmed the vehicle had expired registration plates and that he had an active warrant for his arrest. Officers located Marijuana, glass pipe, digital scale and Cocaine inside the vehicle.

Jarmaris L. Nettles of Louisville Ky., was arrested and charged with No Brake Lights, Failure To Wear Seat Belt, No Registration Receipt, No Registration Plates, Failure To Produce Insurance Card, Instructional Permit Violations, Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept. Of Transportation, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Cocaine), Possession Of Marijuana.

The arrest was made by Officer Hunter Carroll, assisted by Officer Jewelie Robinson.