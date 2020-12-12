On 12/10/2020, the Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Happy Valley Road.

Officer Jenkins made contact with Wesley Newman who denied consent to search of the vehicle, however K9 Joe was on scene and performed an open air search of the vehicle resulting in a positive alert to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Officers located Methamphetamine, Marijuana and a handgun inside the vehicle.

Wesley Newman of Cave City Ky., was arrested and charged with No Tail Lamps, Possession Of Marijuana (Enhancement), Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)(Enhancement), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

The arrest was made by Officer Robert Jenkins, assisted by K9 Joe and Officer John Warnock.