Eugene Miller Combs, age 71, of Tompkinsville passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020, at the Monroe County Medical Center. He was born on May 29, 1949, the son of the late Floyd Miller Combs and Clara Bell (Dyer) Combs. He was retired from Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company and Mid-South Auto. Eugene was an usher for the UK 101 club, a member of the Kiwanis Club of Frankfort, and an avid outdoorsman.

He is survived by his mother, Clara Bell (Dyer) Combs of Tompkinsville; one son, Jason Combs of Frankfort; one daughter, Molly Bailey of Frankfort; one sister, Edie Huddleston of Louisville; one grandson, Taylor Adams of Frankfort; one great-grandson, Nolan Adams also survives.

He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Miller Combs.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Monday, December 14th at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home with burial in Memorial Lawn. Jason Thompson will officiate the service.

Visitation will be Monday, December 14th from 11:00 am until time for the services at 1:00 pm.

Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Eugene Combs.