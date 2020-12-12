Darrell Ray Humes, 68, of The White Oak Ridge Community of Fountain Run, KY passed away Thursday, December 10th, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

Darrell was born in Monroe County, KY on May 1, 1952, a son of the late Zelma Ruth (Ford) and William Mitchell Humes.

Darrell was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of White Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist Church.

Darrell is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda Humes, of Fountain Run, KY and a daughter, Amanda Humes, of Glasgow, KY.

Darrell is also survived by two sisters, Katherine Gayle Nason, and husband, Randy, of Tompkinsville, KY; Connie Sue McCaleb, and husband, Danny, of Red Boiling Springs, TN; two brothers, Jimmy Ralph Humes and Reggie Ray Humes, and wife, Carolyn, a sister-in-law, Marie Humes, all of the Ebenezer community, and a brother-in-law, Reggie Chapman, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Other than his parents he is preceded in death by three brothers, Jessie James Humes, Charles William Humes and Roger Humes, and two sisters, Jessie Pearl Chapman and Mary Dean Humes.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, private services will be held on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Burial is in White Oak Ridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Darrell’s memory are suggested to White Oak Ridge Cemetery, these may be left at the funeral home or mailed to Yokley Trible Funeral Home, P.O. Box 519, Tompkinsville, KY 42167