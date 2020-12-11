Los Angeles Clippers Paul George Signs 4-Year Extension To Contract Worth $190M

The Los Angeles Clippers announced Thursday that 30-year-old Paul George signed a multi-year contract extension, a maximum deal that will commit him to the franchise. The Clippers are extending George’s contract for an additional four years at $190 million on top of the $35.4 million he already was guaranteed to earn for the 2020-21 season.

Said George: “Usually I’m in a position where I kind of just want to think about all scenarios, but in this situation I’m happy, I’m home. It’s one of the teams I grew up loving and wanting to be a part of for a long time … This is where my heart is and I’m happy, I’m happy regardless of whatever happens I’m happy being here.” He added, “I’m committed, I’m here. I want to be here, I want to retire a Clipper.”

Over 10 NBA seasons with the Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Clippers, George has averaged 20 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game. George is coming off surgeries to both shoulders prior to last season. He set several franchise records in his first campaign with L.A., becoming the first player in team history to score at least 30 points in his first two games — including 37 in his home debut.

