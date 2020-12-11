Jeffrey Thomas Kartheiser, 55, Cave City, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Chicago, IL but grew up in Memphis, TN. He was a retired Park Ranger with the National Park Service.

Jeff received his initial training at Mammoth Cave National Park before taking a position in Tucson, AZ. While there, he received the Park Ranger of the Year Award and was responsible for developing the Junior Ranger Program in Tucson. He was an avid outdoorsman; a tree farmer; recipient of the 2016 Green River Region Landowner of the Year Award from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife; and a kind and loving soul.

Survivors include his mother Patricia Kartheiser of Cave City; one brother, John Kartheiser and his wife Teresa of St. Augustine, FL; one sister, Debbie Kartheiser of Franklin, TN; one nephew, Samuel Kartheiser, and one niece Phoebe Kartheiser both of St. Augustine; along with many beloved family and friends.

Jeff chose cremation. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.