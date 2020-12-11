Geraldine Smith, age 90, of Horse Cave passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Hart County. She was a native of Hart County and a member at Horse Cave Baptist Church. She was a retired seamstress from Nationwide Uniform in Hodgenville. She served 50 years in the Nursery at church and was very active in the Hart County HomeMakers with seven years of perfect attendance.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William Smith; her parents, Verlon and Lillie Hedgepeth Strader; two sisters, Vivian Denton and Jane Johnson; a half-brother, Devon Strader.

She is survived by two daughters, Carol Craddock (Jim) of Bowling Green and Joletta Jacobs of bowling Green; six grandchildren, Todd Harris (Rachel), William Carver (JeanneAnn), Bethany Larkin (Paul), Megan Brent (Chad), Christopher Craddock (Brook) and Melissa Wilhelm; ten great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Private visitation will be held at Winn Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Monday, December 14, followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

