Vilma J. Kinney, age 91 of Horse Cave, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Hart County. She was a native of Hart County and a member of Northtown United Baptist Church. She was well versed in genealogy and an avid reader.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Kinney; her parents, Oris Stasel and Erma Sanders Stasel; one infant brother.

She is survived by two sons, Terry Whitmer and his wife Marlene of Horse Cave and Michael Whitmer of Cave City; two grandsons, Charles Whitmer (Brittany) of Magnolia and Josh Whitmer of Cave City; one granddaughter, Sarah McMillan of Munfordville; five great-grandchildren.

Private Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, December 13 at 1 p.m. at Winn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service. Services will be live streamed from the Winn Funeral Home Facebook page at 1 p.m., with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

