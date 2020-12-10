Randall “Randy” Short, 58, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, December 9th, at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. Randy was born in Tompkinsville, KY on July 26, 1962, a son of the late Evelyn (Stephens) Short and Bill Short.

Other than his parents, Randy is preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Short, sister, Angela Curtis, and a nephew, Anthony Curtis.

Randy is survived by a niece, Mary Jo Spurlock, and her husband, Josh, of Tompkinsville, Ky. Several other extended family members survive.

Due to restrictions from Covid-19, private graveside services will be held on Friday at Bailey Cemetery, with burial to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Randy’s memory to Bailey Cemetery. These can be dropped off at the Funeral Home or mailed to Yokley Trible Funeral Home, P.O. Box 519, Tompkinsville, KY 42167.