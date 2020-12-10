Joan Jean (Pott) Maujean, age 95, died on November 24, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, Lexington, Kentucky. She was born August 3, 1925, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Nelson A. and Geneva (Wright) Pott.

Joan graduated from the Christ Hospital School of Nursing in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1946 with an RN degree. Joan was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Glasgow, Kentucky, and enjoyed singing in the choir among other church-related activities. Joan was also a 50-year/Lifetime member of the General Chapter Order of The Eastern Star, most recently in Glasgow, Kentucky. She enjoyed crocheting and was a member of a local crochet club, who crocheted blankets that were donated to various local charities.

In addition to her parents, Joan was predeceased by her husband, Paul F. Maujean, and her brother, Nelson A. Pott, Jr. DVM. Surviving is her son, Gary Paul Maujean Sr. and his wife, Evelyn of Largo, Florida, her three daughters, Gail (Maujean) Seay and her husband William of Collierville, Tennessee, Janine M. Maujean of Lexington, Kentucky, and Darlene (Maujean) Plummer and her husband, Richard of Palm Harbor, Florida; seven grandchildren, Gary Maujean Jr., Enoch Maujean of Largo, Florida; Derek Seay and Shelly Strickland of Collierville, TN; James Nicholas Hanratty of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Erin Molly Toten of Lexington, Kentucky, and Kristina Presley of Palm Harbor, Florida; 14 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held in the Spring in Cincinnati, Ohio.