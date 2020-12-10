James William Martin Jr., age 65 of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Glasgow, died Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, FL. He was born in Glasgow on December 19, 1954 to the late James William Martin and the late Jeanette (Jeffries) Martin. James was a self-employed painter and a veteran of the Army National Guard. James was known as a good guy who was always willing to help anyone who needed it.

He is survived by one daughter, Jeanette Orme, Jacksonville, FL; one sister, Janice Roach, Bowling Green; two brothers, Jerry Martin, Glasgow and Jack Martin, Bradenton, FL; two grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Johnny Martin, Joel Martin and Jeffrey Martin.

A memorial graveside service will be scheduled at a later date.

