Isaac Abe Miller, Sr., 85, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, December 9th, at his home. Isaac was born in Tompkinsville, KY on April 3, 1935, a son of the late Novella Denton (Bowman) and William McKinley Miller.

He served in the Army and was stationed in Virginia, when he met his wife, Shirley Ware. They were married on June 29, 1957 in Elizabeth City, NC. He worked as a Deputy Fire Marshall for the State of Kentucky and then became a State Electrical Inspector, all while farming in the Rockbridge Community. He was of Baptist faith.

Isaac is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley Miller, of Tompkinsville, KY; four daughters, Shirley Elizabeth “Beth” Rowland (Chan), of Manakin-Sabot, VA; Patricia Ann Wise, Kathy Denton Wilson (C.O.) of Tompkinsville, KY; Virginia Lee “Jennie” Hollinsworth (Rodney), two sons Issac Abe “Ike” Miller, Jr. (Gina Kinslow), David Sherman Miller (Stacy), all of Tompkinsville, KY; 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Isaac is also survived by a sister, Carol Jean Ramsey, of Glasgow, KY.

He is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Samantha Ellis; a brother, William Denton Miller; and sisters, Nelda Rand, Thelma Emmert and Katherin Walden.

Due to restrictions from Covid-19 private services will be held Saturday, December 12, at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Skaggs Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Isaac’s memory to St. Jude or Hosparus Health of Barren River. These can be dropped off at the Funeral Home or mailed to Yokley Trible Funeral Home, P.O. Box 519, Tompkinsville, KY