Dorothy Ellen Sachse, age 74, of Tompkinsville passed away on December 8, 2020, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She was born on February 21, 1946, the daughter of the late Salvador and Hazel (Christensen) Fiorenza.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Weldon Wayne Sachse; three sons, Joseph Sachse and wife Kanoko of Atlanta, GA, Peter Sachse and wife Nannette of Gillette, WY and John Craig of Darlington, SC; one daughter, Kristin Cromer and husband Stephen of Clinton, SC; two sisters Ann Denley and Hazel Cundinger; one brother, Salvatore Fiorenza; eleven grandchildren, Isabelle, Paizley, Paxton, Bentley, Abby, Lexus, Heather, Seth, Jared, Janis, and John IV; seven great-grandchildren also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Carol.

There will be no visitation or funeral services held as cremation was chosen.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Dorothy Sachse and these can be made at the funeral home or mailed to American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

