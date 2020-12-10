Billy Porter and Lucy Hale to join Ryan Seacrest for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2021!

Billy Porter and Lucy Hale will join Ryan Seacrest in hosting the 2020 Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special. ABC said in a press release that Porter, Seacrest and Hale will host the TV special Dec. 31 at Times Square in New York, with Ciara to host the Los Angeles celebration.

Seacrest said, “2020 has been a trying year for the world and I’m thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings. We look forward to making sure it’s a night for everyone to remember.”

The 2020 special will begin airing Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. The show will feature performances, footage from New Year’s celebrations from around the globe, and a countdown to midnight.

Singer and actress Jessie James Decker will return as Powerball correspondent during the broadcast. She will announce the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year just after midnight on Jan. 1.

