Willow Ka’miyah Clark was stillborn at the T J Samson Community Hospital on December 8, 2020. She is the daughter of Faye Runyon and Warren Clark of Glasgow.

Other survivors include six sisters: Maddisyn Runyon, Jakadence Watson, Cynkeith Clark, Janyiah Clark, Nykeia Clark, and Jada Clark; three brothers: Marcus Runyon, Gabron Watson, and Warren Clark, Jr.; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Roger and Mary Coomer.

Private graveside services will be held Friday at the Locust Grove Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.