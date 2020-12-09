Phyllis Milby, age 81 of Summersville, passed away Tuesday at the Taylor Regional Hospital in Campbellsville.

Survivors include: 4 daughters and 3 sons-in-law: Connie & Robert Glasscoe and Debbie Bardin, all of Summersville, Donna & Keith Allen and Lisa & Steve Beard, all of Campbellsville.

1 son and a fiancé: Mickey Milby & Debbie Scott of Summersville.

11 grandchildren and spouses and a companion: Kyle Glasscoe & his fiancé Jasmine Jones, Taylor Glasscoe & her fiancé Levi Ratliff, Teisha Bardin & her fiancé Joey Caven, Tiffanie Bardin and her companion Kyle Rakes, Samantha Allen, Geremy Allen, Jessi Allen, Rylee Beard, Sydnee Beard, Noah Scott and Anna Nicholas.

8 great grandchildren: Ayden Harrison, Ezra Caven, Antigonee Caven, Mary Elliot Caven, Elijah Caven, Daisy Rakes, Rylan Jones, Kolten Glasscoe, Livi Nicholas and Drew Nicholas.

1 sister: Gardenia Jeffries of Florida

A brother and a sister-in-law: Charles & Betty Milby of Summersville.

Private funeral services for Mrs. Phyllis Milby will be held on Saturday at the Cowherd & Parrott Funeral Home in Greensburg with burial to follow in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

Walk Through Visitation will be from 4 until 7 P.M., Central time Friday and from 7 until 10:30 A.M., Saturday at the Cowherd & Parrott Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to be made to Gideon Bibles or the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital which can be made at the funeral home.