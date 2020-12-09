Wednesday 9th December 2020
wclu-logo-web
winie-logo-web

Phyllis Milby

  • @ 4:17 pm

Phyllis Milby, age 81 of Summersville, passed away Tuesday at the Taylor Regional Hospital in Campbellsville.

 Survivors include:  4 daughters and 3 sons-in-law:  Connie & Robert Glasscoe and Debbie Bardin, all of Summersville, Donna & Keith Allen and Lisa & Steve Beard, all of Campbellsville.

 1 son and a fiancé:  Mickey Milby & Debbie Scott of Summersville.

 11 grandchildren and spouses and a companion:  Kyle Glasscoe & his fiancé Jasmine Jones, Taylor Glasscoe & her fiancé Levi Ratliff, Teisha Bardin & her fiancé Joey Caven, Tiffanie Bardin and her companion Kyle Rakes, Samantha Allen, Geremy Allen, Jessi Allen, Rylee Beard, Sydnee Beard, Noah Scott and Anna Nicholas.

 8 great grandchildren:  Ayden Harrison, Ezra Caven, Antigonee Caven, Mary Elliot Caven, Elijah Caven, Daisy Rakes, Rylan Jones, Kolten Glasscoe, Livi Nicholas and Drew Nicholas.

 1 sister:  Gardenia Jeffries of Florida

 A brother and a sister-in-law:  Charles & Betty Milby of Summersville.

 Private funeral services for Mrs. Phyllis Milby will be held on Saturday at the Cowherd & Parrott Funeral Home in Greensburg with burial to follow in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens. 

 Walk Through Visitation will be from 4 until 7 P.M., Central time Friday and from 7 until 10:30 A.M., Saturday at the Cowherd & Parrott Funeral Home.

 Memorials are suggested to be made to Gideon Bibles or the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital which can be made at the funeral home.

 

Share this posts

Menu

Sister Stations

Station Info

© 2020 WCLU Radio Powered by OneCMS™ | Served by InterTech Media LLC