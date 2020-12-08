Small business relief application opens for city businesses

April Russell, the grant writer for the City of Glasgow, speaks at a city even earlier this year. Russell announced the city would release $12,000 to eligible businesses to aid in their financial recovery efforts imparted by the coronavirus pandemic.

GLASGOW, Ky. – The City of Glasgow announced Monday that certain small businesses are eligible to receive up to $12,000 in grant funds to aid in financial recoveries imparted by the pandemic.

“In light of the COVID-19 Pandemic currently affecting our community, the City of Glasgow recognizes the increased burden being placed on local businesses,” said a document provided by the City of Glasgow.

Eligible businesses include general and specialty retail, personal services such as barber/ beauty salons, fitness and specialty; restaurants, small businesses closed by the Governor’s executive order; and auction real estate.

The grant funds can cover payroll, rent/ lease/ and business mortgage payments, PPE supplies and utilities.

There are several criteria a business must meet to be eligible for the assistance.

Exist within the city limits in a brick-and-mortar location Own the property/building or have a lease arrangement with the property owner Be current on City of Glasgow property tax payments, occupational license fees, maintain a current business license and has met all requirements mandated by the Secretary of State to operate in the State of Kentucky. Be a small business as defined as: Net profit income for 2019 of no more than $200,000 or businesses with less than 25 employees, supported by the presentation with application with your Schedule C (Form1040). If you have yet to file your 2019 return a 2018 return will be considered. Open and operating before January 1, 2020

Not be a franchise or franchise-affiliated.

Be categorized as a non-essential business type that was required to cease or reduce operations as a result of the Executive Orders issued by the Governor and has been compliant with this order.

Business must be listed in the eligible business category.

Have no owner, officer, partner or principal actor of the business who is a City of Glasgow employee or elected official.

Immediate family member (parent, spouse and sibling) of a current City of Glasgow employee or elected official should be stated in the application.

Non-eligible businesses include home occupations, real estate companies/ agents, attorneys, finance/ accounting firms, food trucks, not-for-profit organizations, landlords/ rental property owners, alcohol retailers and tobacco/ vape retailers.

Applications should be sent to 310 W. Front St. in Glasgow. The application should be mailed or dropped at the Glasgow Department of Public Works, and it should be in a sealed envelope marked “RELIEF.” The application is available here.

The funds will be disbursed after a review of applications. Those applications will be accepted from Dec. 8 – 18, 2020. Review begins Dec. 14.

Recovery funds will be awarded to successful applicants for paid expenses that have occurred beginning on March 1, 2020. Proof of those payments will be required with the application.

The applicant will be notified if their business is set to receive funds. The amount of funding will also be announced in that notification. Businesses will be required to provide an IRS W-9 form to the City of Glasgow.

Checks will be distributed from the city, and those must be deposited by Dec. 28, 2020.

Any questions should be addressed to April Russell at grants@glasgow-ky.com. You may also call (270) 651-5977.