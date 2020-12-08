Mr. Henry Lee Faulkner of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, Kentucky, having attained the age of 78 years, 11 months, and 7 days. He was born in Amory, Mississippi on Wednesday, December 31, 1941, the son of Homer Lee and Vera (Oliver) Faulkner Thompson. He was a member of the Eastland Heights Baptist Church in Springfield, Tennessee, a lineman for Glasgow Rural Electric.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his daughter Sharon Gilbert, brothers, James Faulkner, Buddy Faulkner, granddaughter, Laura Elizabeth Polston.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Spears) Faulkner, of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom he wed on Saturday, May 11, 1963, children, Shelia Harris of Harrodsburg, Kentucky, Lisa (Joe) Richmond of Glasgow, Kentucky, siblings, Gene (Betty) Faulkner of Aberdeen, Mississippi, Dottie Cristoforia of Jackson, Tennessee, Faye (Jimmy) Dodd of Aberdeen, Mississippi, Joyce Rea of Aberdeen, Mississippi, Diane McAnally of Aberdeen, Mississippi, special grandson, Chad Faulkner. grandchildren, Tena, Melissa, Stacy, Jason, Holly, Hillary, Noah, Ethan, eight great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be private. Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Burial will follow in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. In accordance with the Governor of Kentucky the services will be limited to 25 people.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of the arrangements.