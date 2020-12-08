Maurine Judd Whitlow, age 95 of Greensburg, passed away Monday at the Greenhill Rehab & Care Center in Greensburg.

Survivors include: 3 daughters and 2 sons-in-law: Connie W. & Bro. Wilburn Bonta, Rita Sharon & Stephen Pickett and Sheila Gaye Pearman, all Green County.

2 sons and 2 daughters-in-law: Rodney Mike & Rita Whitlow of Campbellsville and Rodger Mark & Beatrice Whitlow of Green County.

7 grandchildren

11 great grandchildren

2 great-great grandchildren

8 step grandchildren

15 step great grandchildren

1 brother: Curtis Judd of Campbellsville

2 sisters-in-law: Adeline Judd of Glasgow and Cleo Judd of Columbia

Funeral services for Maurine Judd Whitlow will be conducted at 2 P.M., Central time Sunday at the Cowherd & Parrott Funeral Home in Greensburg with burial to follow in the New Salem Cemetery in Green County.

Visitation will be conducted from 4 until 7 P.M., Central time Saturday and from 7 A.M. until 1:30 P.M. Sunday at the Cowherd & Parrott Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to be made to the New Salem Cemetery fund or to the New Salem Baptist Church Youth fund, which can be made at the funeral home.

Due to the governor’s mandate all services are limited to 25 people and please continue to practice social distancing guidelines.