Letha Frost, 92, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired employee of General Electric and member of Scottsville First United Methodist Church. She was a daughter of the late Leslie K. Marsh and Etta Jewell Pulliam Marsh and wife of the late Vernon W. Frost, Sr.

She is survived by 1 daughter: Connie Huntsman and husband, Dr. Mark, Scottsville, KY;

1 son: Bob Leverette, Fort Recovery, OH;

1 step son: Sonny Frost and wife, Wilma, Scottsville, KY;

2 step daughters: Sydney Kelsey, Scottsville, KY and Pam Cosby and husband, Arthur, Starkville, MS;

2 sisters: Mary Witkowski, Jacksonville, FL and Mildred Knight and husband, Danny, Westmoreland, TN;

1 step son-in-law: James Stewart, Scottsville, KY;

4 grandchildren: Mandy Dillard (Dennis); Wendy Cockrill (Shannon); Bob Leverette, Jr. (Jackie) and Raymond Jarrett (Renai);

9 great grandchildren, 16 step grandchildren, several step great grandchildren and 1 unborn great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by 4 brothers: Lenard, Edgar, Edward and Charles Marsh; 2 sisters: Nellie Jones and Eurine Kendall and 1 step daughter: Ann Stewart.

Private funeral services will be at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Patrick officiating and burial in Hickory Hill Cemetery. The service can be viewed live beginning at 2:00 p.m. Sunday on the Goad Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to The Depot. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home.