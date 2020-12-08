Gracie Louise Maulden Lacy, 68 of Horse Cave, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was a native of Hart County and a member of Cave Springs Baptist Church.

She, along with her son Eddie, was the owner operator of D and J Vapors in Horse Cave, Glasgow and Bowling Green. She was a loving wife, wonderful mother and awesome grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her father, Bob Maulden; her mother and step-father, Frances Hayes and Charles Hayes; two brothers and two sisters, Bobby “Red” Maulden, Charles “Bubby” Hayes, Mary “Tiny” Horton and Annie Mae Maulden.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jimmy Lacy; two children, Eddie Lacy (Mandy) and Tonya Alvey (Brad); nine grandchildren, Brittany Lacy, Natalie Toohey, Dylan Lacy, Jeremiah Eudy, Quinton Eudy, Alliah Eudy, Blake Alvey, Bralan Alvey and Bentley Lacy; four great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Lacy, Kyson Sloan, Ensley Lacy and Jaxon Lacy; two brothers, Sydney “Jam” Maulden and Rickey Hayes; two sisters, Lily Spencer and Gail Cross; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral Services will be private and will be live streamed from Echo Mission Church at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 under the direction of Winn Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Private Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 and again on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

