Edna Marlene Palmer, 68, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Hospital. Marlene was born August 21, 1952 in Seattle, Washington to the late Marvin Gerald and Eva Betty Dunbacher Brookhouser. She worked at a Denny’s in San Antonio, Texas as a manager for four years and then worked at Brown Shoe Fit in Cheyenne, Wyoming for seven years before retiring. Marlene was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her loving husband of 49 years, Ronald Palmer of Glasgow, Kentucky; one daughter, Jennifer Lynn Palmer Stewart (Brian) of Glasgow, Kentucky; one grandchild, Amber Brewer; one great-grandchild, Charlie Elizabeth; one sister, Hettie Cisco; and one brother, Basil Brookhouser of Ft. Meyers, Florida.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Barb Scarce.

The family has chosen cremation and a memorial service is not yet scheduled. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Mrs. Palmer. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.