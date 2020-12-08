Doris Ann Meredith, 69, of Brownsville passed away peacefully Monday morning Dec. 7, 2020 at her home.

The Edmonson County native was a retired Jr. Food Stores manager. She was the daughter of the late Regnal Vincent and Nona Duvall Vincent and the wife of the late J.O. Meredith. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Heather Meredith; and a brother, Larry Vincent.

All services will be private. Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Surviving are a son, John Meredith (Charity) of Brownsville; six grandchildren, Alex J.O. Meredith (Anthony Hayes), Dalton Meredith (Adaline), John Robert Meredith Jr., Jakob Meredith, Noah Meredith and Joseph Meredith; and three great grandchildren, Hadlee Hayes, Charlee Hayes and Lillian Meredith.