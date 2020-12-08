Chris Morrison, 55, of Glasgow passed away December 7, 2020 at Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born on May 31, 1965 in Barren County to the late Carlos E. Morrison and Jacqueline Barlow Morrison of Park City. He was married to Jane Beth Harper Morrison, who survives.

Chris was a retired machine operator for L.S.C. Communications and a member of Park City Baptist Church.

Besides his wife and mother, he leaves to honor his memory— one son, Carlos Morrison (Megan) of Park City; three stepsons, John Tooley of Scottsville, Jason Tooley of Summer Shade and David Botts (Bianca) of Bowling Green; two grandchildren, Addison and Silas Morrison; one step grandchild, Harper Botts and three brothers, David Morrison (Sandra), Jon Morrison (Lorie) and Brian Morrison (Angie).

Interment will be in Morrison Family Cemetery.

DUE TO THE RECENT PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERNS AND STATE MANDATES, ALL SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE.

ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME PARK CITY CHAPEL –