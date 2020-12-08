Breakdancing To Become An Olympic Sport At 2024 Paris Games

The International Olympic Committee announced on Monday that breakdancing is set to debut as an Olympic sport in 2024. Breakdancing, which the organization referred to as breaking, was confirmed as a sport for the 2024 Paris Games after being proposed by the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee. Skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing were also confirmed. The move to add breakdancing for 2024 fit with the committee’s “pursuit of urban events to lure a younger audience” for the Olympics.

Previously, breakdancing was added for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, and Monday’s announcement said this will be “building on the success of the sport” there. In total, there will be 329 medal events at the 2024 Paris Games, down from 339 in Tokyo next year, and the International Olympic Committee said it’s looking to make the 2024 games “fit for a post-corona world.”

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to begin in July 2021 following a year delay due to COVID-19.

