Ruth A. Rutledge, age 77, of Munfordville, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. She was a member of the New Faith Life Center.

She was the daughter of the late Carl Rutledge and the late Ruth Aubrey.

She is survived by one daughter, Jeannetta Kim Kessinger (James), Cave City, KY; three sons, Ricky Alan Lile (Lea Ann), Hoopeston, IL, Raymond Matthew Lile (Theresa), Shepherdsville, KY, Robert Keith Rutledge (Angela), Roberts, IL; twelve grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; a special friend Bro. David Middleton.

Due to recent public health concerns, all services are private and limited to immediate family.

Graveside service will be at Defries Cemetery, 5020 Defries Road, Canmer, KY at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

Memorial contributions can be made to New Faith Life Center, Horse Cave, KY.

Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 50 Main Street, Munfordville, KY.

—