Monday 7th December 2020
John Morgan Hornback

  @ 4:48 pm

John Morgan Hornback age 77 formerly of White Mills passed away Monday morning at Signature Health Care in Horse Cave.  He was the son of the late Eldon & Velmo Sanders Hornback.  John was a mechanic.

He was preceded in death by two grandchildren Kenzleigh & Trevor Hornback.

He is survived by two daughters Cassie Hornback and Racheal Hornback both of Glasgow

One son Rodney Hornback & wife Gladys; one step-son Charles Riggs

One granddaughter Olivia Whitlow and two step-grandchildren Serenity & Matthew Riggs

A graveside service for John Morgan Hornback will be 11am CDT Wednesday, Dec. 9 at the White Mills Community Cemetery.  Sego Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

 

