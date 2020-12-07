John Morgan Hornback age 77 formerly of White Mills passed away Monday morning at Signature Health Care in Horse Cave. He was the son of the late Eldon & Velmo Sanders Hornback. John was a mechanic.

He was preceded in death by two grandchildren Kenzleigh & Trevor Hornback.

He is survived by two daughters Cassie Hornback and Racheal Hornback both of Glasgow

One son Rodney Hornback & wife Gladys; one step-son Charles Riggs

One granddaughter Olivia Whitlow and two step-grandchildren Serenity & Matthew Riggs

A graveside service for John Morgan Hornback will be 11am CDT Wednesday, Dec. 9 at the White Mills Community Cemetery. Sego Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.